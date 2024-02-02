The grandeur of the Palace of Versailles, a monument that embodies French regality, was recently steeped in the harmonious melodies of China's National Traditional Orchestra. This landmark event was part of the 60th-anniversary celebrations of diplomatic relations between China and France – two nations that have contributed substantially to global peace, stability, and development.

A Melody of Diplomacy Under the Chandeliers

Against the backdrop of the palace's 17th-century chandeliers, the Chinese orchestra collaborated with France's Royal Opera Orchestra, offering a sensational performance. This fusion of Chinese folk music and French symphony symbolized the integration of Eastern and Western cultures, resonating with the audience in the grandeur of the Versailles.

Presidential Acknowledgements

In a video message, Chinese President Xi Jinping lauded the six-decade-long relationship. He emphasized its significant contribution to the wellbeing of both nations and further expressed his optimism for continued prosperity. French President Emmanuel Macron echoed these sentiments, highlighting the tangible outcomes of the Sino-French relationship. Macron expressed his optimism about future collaborations across diverse fields, including the arts, science, business, tourism, and education.

Marking Milestones with Music and More

The event also marked the launch of a special gift box by Yanghe, a testament to the company's internationalization strategy and a symbol of the important historical milestone in diplomacy between China and France. A special concert featuring the pipa – a traditional Chinese string instrument – further celebrated the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, cementing the bond between these two cultures.

The event at the Palace of Versailles is a testament to the enduring and evolving Sino-French diplomatic relations, reflecting the nations' shared commitment to fostering cultural exchanges and mutual understanding.