Celebrating 30 Years of DJ Mag Top 100 with ‘The World’s Biggest Music Poll’ Documentary

A groundbreaking documentary charting the evolution of the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll over thirty years, titled ‘Top 100 DJs: The World’s Biggest Music Poll’, is set to grace screens globally on January 31st, exclusively on YouTube. The film, directed by DJ Mag’s Liam Smith, offers a discerning delve into the annals of dance music, paralleling the journey of the Top 100 DJs poll.

Reflecting on Three Decades of Dance Music

Featuring interviews with artists who have been instrumental in shaping the poll’s history, the documentary offers unfiltered insights into the progression of electronic music. Powerhouse names such as Carl Cox, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and Charlotte de Witte grace the screen, providing viewers with firsthand accounts of the sounds, scenes, and artists that the poll has chronicled over the years.

From Curated List to Global Popularity Measure

Simon Kelly, DJ Mag’s operations director, highlighted how the Top 100 DJs poll has metamorphosed from an editorially curated list into a definitive gauge of DJ popularity worldwide. The documentary encapsulates this evolution while commemorating the poll’s 30th anniversary.

The Intersection of History and Evolution

Originally envisaged as a celebration of the poll’s 30th anniversary, the film eventually evolved into a comprehensive exploration of dance music history. The documentary thus serves as a testament to the trajectory of electronic music, capturing the essence of its past while hinting at the potentiality of its future.