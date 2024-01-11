en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Celebrating 30 Years of DJ Mag Top 100 with ‘The World’s Biggest Music Poll’ Documentary

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Celebrating 30 Years of DJ Mag Top 100 with ‘The World’s Biggest Music Poll’ Documentary

A groundbreaking documentary charting the evolution of the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll over thirty years, titled ‘Top 100 DJs: The World’s Biggest Music Poll’, is set to grace screens globally on January 31st, exclusively on YouTube. The film, directed by DJ Mag’s Liam Smith, offers a discerning delve into the annals of dance music, paralleling the journey of the Top 100 DJs poll.

Reflecting on Three Decades of Dance Music

Featuring interviews with artists who have been instrumental in shaping the poll’s history, the documentary offers unfiltered insights into the progression of electronic music. Powerhouse names such as Carl Cox, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and Charlotte de Witte grace the screen, providing viewers with firsthand accounts of the sounds, scenes, and artists that the poll has chronicled over the years.

From Curated List to Global Popularity Measure

Simon Kelly, DJ Mag’s operations director, highlighted how the Top 100 DJs poll has metamorphosed from an editorially curated list into a definitive gauge of DJ popularity worldwide. The documentary encapsulates this evolution while commemorating the poll’s 30th anniversary.

The Intersection of History and Evolution

Originally envisaged as a celebration of the poll’s 30th anniversary, the film eventually evolved into a comprehensive exploration of dance music history. The documentary thus serves as a testament to the trajectory of electronic music, capturing the essence of its past while hinting at the potentiality of its future.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 mins ago
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
Sam Haskell, the progeny of a distinguished Hollywood celebrity, stands accused of perpetrating a triple homicide that has chilled the entertainment industry to its core. Haskell, proclaiming his innocence, faces three counts of murder following the horrifying discovery of his wife’s dismembered body and subsequent speculation regarding his alleged involvement in two other deaths. Gruesome
Hollywood Scandal: Prominent Figure's Son Accused of Triple Murder
Fendi's Tribute to Princess Anne: A Royal Fashion Homage in Milan
26 mins ago
Fendi's Tribute to Princess Anne: A Royal Fashion Homage in Milan
Shah Rukh Khan's Respectful Gesture and Entertainment Updates
42 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan's Respectful Gesture and Entertainment Updates
Cam'ron Ups the Ante in Feud with Melyssa Ford with Bizarre Clothing Choice
17 mins ago
Cam'ron Ups the Ante in Feud with Melyssa Ford with Bizarre Clothing Choice
Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of 'Only Murders in the Building'
19 mins ago
Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
19 mins ago
Yim Ho: An Unseen Lens on China Through Film
Latest Headlines
World News
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
41 seconds
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
8 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
9 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
10 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
13 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
15 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
15 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
16 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
16 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
41 seconds
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
26 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app