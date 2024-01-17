CBS News Sunday Morning: From Weight-Loss Drugs to Art and Cinema

When the sun rose on CBS News Sunday Morning, an array of stories unfurled, guest-hosted by Lee Cowan. The cover story revolved around the impact of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, a member of the GLP-1 class of medications. These potent pharmaceuticals are not just diabetes managers or cardiovascular risk reducers; they are formidable weapons in the fight against the obesity epidemic plaguing America. They work by signaling fullness to the brain and regulating blood sugar, thereby promoting significant weight loss and changing lives.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Hidden Beauty in Whiskey

Another segment of the program showcased the intriguing work of photographer Ernie Button, known for capturing the intricate patterns left by dried whiskey at the bottom of a glass. These mesmerizing patterns, likened to alien worlds, serve as a testament to the beauty hidden in the often overlooked.

'Poor Things', a Surreal Spin on 'Frankenstein'

Advertisment

The program also delved into the world of cinema, discussing the film 'Poor Things.' Starring Emma Stone and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, this surreal narrative draws parallels with 'Frankenstein.' The collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos promises more intriguing works in the pipeline.

The Journey of Bishop Gene Robinson

The show highlighted the journey of Bishop Gene Robinson, the first openly gay bishop, chronicling the evolution of the relationship between the LGBTQ community and the church since his consecration.

Advertisment

Sharon Stone's Grand Return to Painting

Also featured was Sharon Stone, who marked her return to painting. From selling her artwork for minimal amounts, she now commands thousands of dollars per piece, underscoring her successful transition.

Preserving Ancient Earthen Structures

Advertisment

The history segment focused on the ancient earthen structures located in Central Ohio, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The importance of preserving these historical sites was emphasized.

Engaging with Democracy

The closing commentary underscored the importance of democratic engagement, stressing the necessity for Americans to stay informed and actively participate in elections.