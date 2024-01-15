CBS Launches 'After Midnight' Late-Night Show with Host Taylor Tomlinson

CBS is about to redefine late-night television with its forthcoming show 'After Midnight,' helmed by the brilliant Taylor Tomlinson. This fresh take on late-night programming is scheduled to fill the slot previously held by 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.' The show's concept draws inspiration from the old Comedy Central game show 'midnight,' cleverly combining comedy and competition.

Guest Line-Up and Format

'After Midnight' promises an enthralling line-up of comedic talents, with its first week featuring celebrated names such as Whitney Cummings, Aparna Nancherla, Kurt Braunohler, Paul F. Tompkins, Sophie Buddle, Carl Tart, Max Greenfield, Ike Barinholtz, and Robby Hoffman. The show will feature these guests competing in a game show format, adding a unique twist to the traditional late-night talk show. Alongside the laughs and friendly competition, 'After Midnight' will spotlight viral internet moments of the day, integrating the pace and pulse of the digital world into its narrative.

Showrunners and Executive Producers

Helming the show are seasoned showrunners Jack Martin and Eric Pierce, who bring their extensive experience and unique vision to 'After Midnight.' The executive production team comprises industry heavyweights such as Stephen Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell, Evelyn McGee Colbert, James Dixon, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack, Henry R. Muñoz III, and Jason U. Nadler. With such a powerful team behind the scenes, 'After Midnight' is poised to captivate viewers and set a new benchmark in late-night television.

As CBS readies to usher in this new era of late-night entertainment with 'After Midnight,' audiences worldwide eagerly anticipate the premiere, ready to welcome the refreshing blend of comedy, competition, and exploration of the digital zeitgeist.