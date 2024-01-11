en English
Arts & Entertainment

CBS Executive Jack Sussman Steps Down, Shifts to Executive Producer Role

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
CBS Executive Jack Sussman Steps Down, Shifts to Executive Producer Role

Jack Sussman, a veteran executive at CBS, is set to bid adieu to his executive role after a remarkable tenure spanning over 25 years. Sussman, who has been the executive vice president of specials, music, and live events at CBS Entertainment since 2006, will now transition into a new role as the executive producer for two of CBS’s significant events, The Tony Awards and The Kennedy Center Honors, beginning in 2024.

Leadership Transition at CBS Entertainment

Sussman’s departure from his executive position has sparked a restructuring within CBS Entertainment. Mitch Graham, who has been managing the alternative department since 2020, will continue in this role, reporting directly to CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach. Additionally, Mackenzie Mitchell, recently appointed as the vice president of specials, will report to both Reisenbach and Bruce Gillmer.

As Sussman steps down, CBS Entertainment has voiced its confidence in the incoming leadership. Reisenbach has praised both Graham and Mitchell for their passion, creativity, and commitment to producing high-quality television.

Rising Stars in CBS’s Leadership

Both Graham and Mitchell bring a wealth of experience to their expanded roles. Mitchell started her journey with CBS in 2014, and has since worked on major events like the Grammy Awards, the Kennedy Center Honors, and the Tony Awards. Graham’s tenure at CBS, which began in 1999, has seen him making notable contributions to the success of shows like Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother.

Sussman’s Legacy and Future Endeavors

In an internal email to CBS staffers, Sussman expressed gratitude for his time with the network and shared his excitement about returning to producing. His tenure at CBS has been punctuated by numerous successful productions, including collaborations with artists like Garth Brooks, Bruno Mars, Celine Dion, Adele, and Michael Jackson.

Though Sussman is stepping away from executive duties, he will remain intertwined with CBS’s high-profile live event productions, staying true to his roots in the industry and allowing him to work on passion projects and live events.

As CBS Entertainment continues its commitment to high-quality, popular television content, Sussman’s departure serves as a testament to the impact and influence of experienced executives in the television industry. It also underscores the network’s dedication to nurturing emerging talent whilst maintaining a legacy of compelling television content.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

