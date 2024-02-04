Catherine O'Hara: The Mysterious Prophet of The Last of Us Season 2?

As the anticipation for the second season of the acclaimed series 'The Last of Us' escalates, so does the speculation surrounding the role of renowned actress Catherine O'Hara. Fans ardently conjecture that she might step into the shoes of the Prophet, the enigmatic leader of the Seraphites—a religious cult that perceives the Cordyceps outbreak as divine punishment.

Unraveling the Mystery of O'Hara’s Character

While the conjectures are rife, the character O'Hara will portray remains a well-kept secret, giving rise to a whirlwind of theories. The most prominent among these is the possibility of her playing the Prophet, a character known only through murals and signs in the game's Pacific Northwest setting.

However, the possibility of O'Hara originating a new character, much like Melanie Lynskey did in the first season, cannot be overlooked. The series has demonstrated a knack for featuring distinguished guest stars, including the likes of Anna Torv, Murray Bartlett, and Nick Offerman, who bagged a Creative Arts Emmy alongside Storm Reid.

The Seraphites and the Prophet

The Seraphites, or the 'Scars' as referred to in the game, view the Cordyceps outbreak as a divine calling to cleanse the world of sin. The unseen Prophet, their leader, has a significant influence on the narrative, making it an intriguing role for an actress of O'Hara's caliber.

Catherine O'Hara’s Journey in The Last of Us

While fans harbor a whimsical wish for O'Hara to reprise her character from a previous hit show, it has been confirmed that she is set to embark on a new journey in 'The Last of Us.' Interestingly, O'Hara will share the set with a familiar face, her son, who is part of the crew.

With the production for the second season slated to begin in spring and an anticipated release in 2025, the mystery surrounding O'Hara's character will continue to fuel the excitement among fans.