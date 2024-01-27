Catherine O'Hara Revisits Her SNL Departure and Celebrated Career

The revered actress Catherine O'Hara recently shared insights from her early career, particularly her fleeting association with 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) during the nascent '80s. Speaking candidly with PEOPLE, O'Hara delved into why she bid adieu to SNL even before her debut, a decision rooted in her profound loyalty to the sketch comedy show 'SCTV.'

An Unfulfilled Journey with SNL

As O'Hara recollects, her brief stint with SNL ended abruptly when 'SCTV,' her former comedic home, was on the brink of a revival. Her departure was not instigated by anxiety or fear; instead, the SCTV revival beckoned her back, inviting her to uphold her allegiance to the show that had sporadically but significantly contributed to her career. The vacuum left by O'Hara on SNL was subsequently filled by Robin Duke.

No Animosity, No Regrets

Despite her early exit, O'Hara harbors no resentment or regret over how things unfolded. In her words, things transpired just as they were destined to. She looks back at her past choice with a slight twinge of regret, but also with an understanding and acceptance of her younger self's decisions.

Triumph Against Odds

Notably, O'Hara's decision to prioritize SCTV over SNL did not jeopardize her career trajectory. Instead, she attained considerable success, especially through her collaborations with Eugene Levy. Their artistic alliance, which began on SCTV, extended to Christopher Guest's films such as 'Best in Show.' Their partnership reached a crescendo with the critically lauded series 'Schitt's Creek,' where O'Hara's portrayal of Moira Rose complemented Levy's Johnny Rose. The show, a brainchild of Levy and his son, Daniel Levy, catapulted O'Hara into the limelight, fetching her substantial acclaim and awards.