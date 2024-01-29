Catherine O'Hara Reveals Endearing Crush on Late Co-Star John Candy

In a recent heartfelt revelation, celebrated actress Catherine O'Hara shared her deep admiration for her late co-star John Candy, candidly expressing a longstanding crush on him from their time together on screen. Their professional camaraderie dates back to the late 70's, rooted in their mutual involvement in the premiere of SCTV in 1976, and further solidified by their memorable collaboration in the 1990 holiday movie blockbuster, Home Alone.

Recalling Candy's Generous Spirit

O'Hara, now 69, fondly remembers Candy's benevolent personality, praising his willingness to support her in the art of improvisational comedy. Their shared roots trace back to the Second City Theater in their native Toronto, a stage that witnessed the budding of their prolific careers. O'Hara recalled with warmth how Candy never hesitated to use his improvisational prowess to enhance their performances, adeptly employing techniques like 'yes, and...' and 'no, but...'.

Affectionate Memories of a Beloved Co-Star

Delving into her memories of Candy, O'Hara emphasized his larger-than-life presence, a trait that made him a favorite among fans. Candy's approachability was a quality that O'Hara admired, noting the joy he derived from engaging with his fans and affirming their positive perceptions of him. These interactions, she noted, were a testament to his generosity, making fans feel valued and cherished.

Remembering John Candy

John Candy, who passed away prematurely in 1994 at the tender age of 43, continues to live on in the memories of those who knew him. O'Hara particularly reminisces his performance as Gus, the 'Polka King of the Midwest,' in Home Alone, a role that epitomized his incredible talent and humor. In this role, Candy's character assists O'Hara's in reaching her son, a part of his legacy that remains imprinted in the hearts of their fans. In revealing her longstanding affection for Candy, O'Hara underscores the love and respect she had for a man who, despite being happily married, was the object of her admiration. Her candid expression paints a picture of a man who was not only a gifted actor but also a generous and compassionate human being.