Arts & Entertainment

Cate Blanchett Spotted Filming in Dublin: A Return to Irish Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Cate Blanchett Spotted Filming in Dublin: A Return to Irish Cinema

In a surprising turn of events, celebrated actress Cate Blanchett has been sighted in the quaint area of Stoneybatter, Dublin, working on an undisclosed cinematic project. The Academy Award-winning actress was seen donning a look that strays from her typical appearances, complete with a brown bob wig and a pair of glasses, all while seated in a classic 1997 Toyota Corolla.

A Mystery Film in the Making

The film, currently under the working title ‘Father, Mother, Sister, Brother’, is being directed by the renowned independent filmmaker, Jim Jarmusch. While the plot remains enshrouded in mystery, Jarmusch hints at a narrative that skillfully interweaves strands of humor and melancholy. The film’s production, which began in New Jersey, has now moved to Ireland and plans to continue in Paris, aiming to wrap up by spring and launch before the end of the year.

Rekindling Old Collaborations

This project marks a reunion of sorts for Blanchett and Jarmusch, who previously worked together on the 2003 anthology film ‘Coffee & Cigarettes’. The return also signifies a retracing of Blanchett’s cinematic journey, as she revisits Ireland, a location that has served as a backdrop for her performances in the past.

Blanchett’s Connection to Ireland

The actress is no stranger to Irish soil, having starred in the 2003 drama-thriller ‘Veronica Guerin’. The film narrated the story of the titular Irish journalist, whose investigation into the drug trade in Dublin led to her tragic murder in 1996. The film also boasted a stellar cast that included Ciaran Hinds, Brenda Fricker, and Colin Farrell. Two decades later, Blanchett’s return to Ireland for her latest project reaffirms her bond with the nation and its rich cinematic history.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

