Catamounts' 'FEED: Dry' Fuses Culinary and Theatrical Art in Boulder

A night of culinary delights and artistic exploration awaits guests at the Catamounts' latest dinner theater production, "FEED: Dry". Located in the elegant setting of Boulder's Dairy Arts Center's Carsen Theatre, the event combines a four-course meal with the allure of four theatrical performances, directed by Joan Bruemmer-Holden.

Blending Food and Art

The evening commences with a sublime excerpt from Persian poet Jalaluddin Rumi's "Tavern", performed masterfully by actor Jason Maxwell. As the performances evolve, guests are treated to an eclectic mix of international inspiration, including a melody from Brazilian maestro Antonio Carlos Jobim, as well as original works from playwrights Ellen K. Graham and Chelsea Frye.

Exploring Hospitality

The event is a deep dive into the concept of hospitality, both in its tangible and philosophical forms. In the standout performance "Oasis" by Graham, actors Maggie Tisdale and Maxwell deliver a tense negotiation over water in a desert setting. The philosophical underpinnings of the performances are highlighted by elements from Charles Mee's (re)making project.

A Feast for the Senses

Complementing the visual and auditory spectacle, guests' taste buds are tantalized through four courses of meals and cocktails from executive chef Bob Sargent's Savory Cuisines and Kelly Dressman of Dry Land Distillers. The performances are integrated with the meal, such as the pairing of Jobim's "Aquas de Marco/Song of March" with a caldo verde soup, and the serving of balsamic glazed spareribs during Maxwell's rendition of "Dem Bones".

Enhancing the ambiance of the Carsen Theatre are Linda Lea's botanical designs and props that create a visually stunning backdrop for the performances. The night culminates with a dessert of tiramisu and an epilogue from poet Mary Oliver, ensuring guests depart with both a satisfied palate and thought-provoking insights to mull over.