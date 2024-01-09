en English
Arts & Entertainment

Cassidy Stakes Claim in Rap Game with ‘Rap Katt Williams’; Uncle Murda Recaps 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Philadelphia’s own, Cassidy, has delivered a lyrical tour de force in his new track, ‘Rap Katt Williams’. This song serves as Cassidy’s assertive declaration of his dominance in the rap game, referencing a myriad of influential figures and addressing a plethora of topics, all while setting an admired and emulated standard in the industry.

The Homage and the Bold Claims

The track pays homage to a controversial interview between comedian Katt Williams and ‘Shay Shay’, and explores how numerous music icons have recognized Cassidy’s exceptional prowess in songwriting. The song is a testament to Cassidy’s boldness and underlines the significance of his contributions to the music landscape.

Throughout the track, Cassidy references hip-hop legends such as LL COOL J, Busta Rhymes, KRS-One, Rakim, Biggie, and Big Pun. He compares his skill to these icons and stakes his claim as one of the top rappers in the game, dismissing anyone who does not include him in their Top 10 list as a hater.

Addressing the Past, Present, and Future

Cassidy’s song also addresses his history with prominent figures such as Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, and Diddy. He takes a swipe at Tory Lanez, accusing him of stealing his bars. In a bold and direct approach, Cassidy calls out mumble rap and those who act tough until they face real consequences.

The track is filled with name-drops and sharp wordplay, demonstrating Cassidy’s confidence in his craft and his understanding of the hip-hop culture. His lyrical prowess and ability to weave intricate narratives through his songs have marked his place in the music industry.

The Year in Review

In related news, Uncle Murda has recapped the past year in his ‘Rap Up 2023’ series. The rapper addresses scandalous moments and shares his thoughts on various artists and albums from the past year, including André 3000’s solo work and Sexyy Red’s controversies. He also comments on the YSL RICO trial and the allegations against Gunna, while somewhat endorsing Gunna’s album despite the controversy.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

