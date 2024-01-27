Casio's Dimension Tripper: A Game-Changing Expression Controller for Guitarists

In a move that promises to redefine the way guitarists control their effects, Casio has unveiled the Dimension Tripper, a groundbreaking wireless expression controller, at the esteemed NAMM show. Unlike the traditional expression pedals, faders, or rollers, this innovative device offers guitarists the unique ability to manipulate effects by simply pulling down on the guitar itself. This novel approach to expression control integrates a transmitter attached to the guitar strap, which communicates via Bluetooth with a receiver positioned on the pedalboard.

Dimension Tripper: A New Paradigm in Guitar Control

The Dimension Tripper's low latency feature ensures a seamless performance experience, even amidst environmental interference, a factor that sets it apart from other wireless devices. However, the physical attributes of the controller may require some adjustment on the part of the user. Its bulkier size than anticipated may necessitate modifications to the strap length to ensure comfort during performances.

Unlimited Possibilities with the Dimension Tripper

The controller's versatility extends to various effects such as wah-wah, volume swells, or even as an alternative to a conventional foot switch for toggling effects like overdrive. While its practicality might be questionable to some, the Dimension Tripper is appreciated by many for its innovative concept. Casio, the pioneer behind this controller, is currently running a crowdfunding campaign to support its production.

