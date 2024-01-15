Carrie Underwood’s Las Vegas Residency 'Reflection' Extended, Ventures into Fitness

Country music sensation, Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas residency, 'Reflection', is set to return with an extension of six additional dates stretching into October. The popular residency, which began its journey in December 2021, has witnessed a continuous stream of date extensions every year, echoing the high demand for the performances of this Oklahoma-born artist.

Advertisment

From American Idol to Vegas Star

Underwood first stepped into the limelight after emerging as the champion of the fourth season of American Idol. Her journey since then has been nothing short of a meteoric rise, establishing her as a formidable figure in the world of music. Her debut album, 'Some Hearts', not only topped the Billboard Hot 100 but also secured her three Grammy awards. This triumphant beginning paved the way for her current impressive collection of eight Grammys.

Venturing Beyond Music

Advertisment

Underwood's brand, however, extends beyond the realm of music. She recently launched a workout music channel, 'Carr-dio by Carrie's Country' on SiriusXM, marking her foray into the fitness industry. This new venture should come as no surprise considering Underwood's well-known passion for fitness and health.

A Blend of Classic Hits and Covers

The setlist for the 'Reflection' residency is a blend of Underwood's chart-topping hits and intriguing covers. Fans can expect to groove to the tunes of 'Cowboy Cassanova', 'Before He Cheats', and renditions like 'How Great Thou Art'. Those eager to witness Underwood's live performance at her residency have a range of dates to choose from, spanning March to October.