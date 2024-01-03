Carrie Fisher’s Influence on the Digital Art Fair: A Pioneering Encounter

Gillian Howard, co-founder and global fair director of the Digital Art Fair, has a story that is as captivating as it is inspiring. Her journey, which took her from Hong Kong to the heart of the digital art world, was deeply influenced by a chance encounter with the late Carrie Fisher, the actress best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Crossing Paths with a Star

Howard’s fascination with technology and science fiction was a stark contrast to the traditional expectations of her father, who hoped she would follow a more conventional path. She initially pursued journalism, a career choice that brought her to the doorstep of Erarta Galleries in Hong Kong. It was here that she met Fisher during a charity function. The next day, Fisher, intrigued by the gallery, asked Howard to guide her through the exhibits.

The Unusual Purchase

Fisher was drawn to a piece of video art titled ‘Natural Habitat’ by Alexander Fedorov. It was a digital art piece, a medium not commonly traded during that era. The transaction was unique, with Howard delivering the artwork on a USB stick housed in a wooden box to Fisher’s residence in Los Angeles. This purchase marked a significant moment in Howard’s life, illustrating the potential and acceptance of digital art in the mainstream.

Inspiration and Creation

Fisher’s interest in digital art, and her subsequent purchase, deeply impacted Howard. Fisher maintained contact with Howard, providing an influential presence in her life. This relationship, combined with the unique transaction, inspired Howard to pave a new path in the art world. It led to the creation of the Digital Art Fair, a platform that champions digital art and artists globally and embodies Howard’s passion for art and technology.