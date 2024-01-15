Carrie Bickmore’s Accidental Selfie Sparks TV Comeback and Romance Rumors

Hit FM radio host and media personality, Carrie Bickmore, found herself in an unexpected social media snafu when she accidentally uploaded a makeup-free selfie to her Instagram Stories, a space usually reserved for her sunny, bikini-clad snapshots. The image, a stark contrast to Bickmore’s typically polished public persona, was visible to her followers for a mere 10 seconds before being quickly removed.

Rumors of Bickmore’s Television Comeback

The Instagram blunder comes amid whispers that the 43-year-old presenter is keen to make a return to the small screen. Buzz has been building around the possibility of Bickmore joining the popular reality show, ‘I’m A Celebrity Australia’. Bickmore, who exited her longstanding role on ‘The Project’ in November 2022, has been largely absent from television since, making the prospect of her re-entry to the medium a tantalizing one for fans.

Co-hosts in Reality TV and Love?

Adding a sprinkle of intrigue to the mix, Bickmore is rumored to be joining the reality show not as a solo act, but alongside her co-host, Tommy Little. The pair’s potential participation in the show’s forthcoming tenth season has sparked interest, largely due to the undercurrents of a rumored romantic involvement between them. Despite Bickmore’s recent split from husband Chris Walker, and Little’s single status following a breakup with Natalie Kyriacou in 2021, the speculation around their romantic bond has remained persistent.

Radio Show from the City of Love

Fanning the flames of these rumors, the co-hosts recently hosted their radio show from Paris, the globally renowned city of love, further fueling speculation about their relationship. While Bickmore and Little have yet to comment on these rumors, the anticipation surrounding their potential joint venture into reality TV, and a possibly blossoming romance, continues to keep fans and media on their toes.