Carpool's 'Open Container Blues': A Punk Anthem Drenched in Reality

In an exciting announcement for punk music enthusiasts, Rochester-based punk outfit Carpool has released a gripping new single, 'Open Container Blues.' The song, which is part of their upcoming album 'My Life In Subtitles,' is set to debut on March 22nd through SideOneDummy Records. This new release follows their previous single, 'Can We Just Get High?,' and maintains the band's signature style of emo and indie punk characterized by heavy riffs, powerful rhythms, and catchy group vocals. The lyrics are imbued with existential themes, adding depth to the energetic track.

'Open Container Blues' - A Dive into Real-World Issues

The single 'Open Container Blues' features Bri Wright, a member of the popular Tulsa emo band CLIFFDIVER. The song seamlessly blends math rock guitars and energetic rhythms, displaying a pop-friendly melodic side that includes an infectious chorus. The lyrics explore real-world issues such as toxic relationships, monetary concerns, and substance abuse, tying them together with the overarching message that the grass always seems greener on the other side.

Behind the Music: Carpool's Stoph Colasanto

Stoph Colasanto, a member of Carpool, sheds light on the profound themes of the song. In addition to expressing his appreciation for the friendly relationship with CLIFFDIVER, Colasanto emphasizes the collaborative nature of the music scene. The band's unique blend of smooth rock, vulnerable indie, and reckless punk offers a distinctive sound that transcends the confines of a single genre.

Briana Wright of CLIFFDIVER on Collaborating with Carpool

Briana Wright from CLIFFDIVER, who lent her voice to 'Open Container Blues,' shares her enthusiasm about her participation in the song. Wright anticipates Carpool's success and looks forward to the release of 'My Life In Subtitles.'

With the second single, Carpool showcases their musical growth and sets the stage for their forthcoming album. The album, already available for pre-orders, is expected to resonate deeply with fans and solidify Carpool's place in the punk music scene. With its compelling blend of themes and musicality, 'Open Container Blues' is a testament to Carpool's ability to marry rigorous punk music with evocative storytelling.