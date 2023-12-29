en English
Arts & Entertainment

Carol Kirkwood: Weather Presenter, Author and Woman Embracing Life’s Joys

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:16 am EST
Carol Kirkwood: Weather Presenter, Author and Woman Embracing Life’s Joys

Renowned BBC weather presenter and author, Carol Kirkwood, graces the cover of Prima magazine’s February 2024 issue, revealing engaging insights into her personal life and illustrious career. The 61-year-old, hailing from Morar, Scotland, divulges her experiences with ageing, her flourishing career as a writer, and the unexpected revelation of her relationship with her fiancé, a police officer 13 years younger.

A Love Story Unveiled

Carol’s fiancé, Steve Randall, is not only a dedicated police officer and a father of one, but a man of remarkable physical endurance, having completed the Marathon Des Sables, often referred to as the ‘world’s toughest marathon.’ His resilience and commitment to charitable causes, coupled with his ability to consistently bring laughter into Carol’s life, paint the picture of a strong, nurturing bond.

Carol’s Dual Careers

Beyond her long-standing role as a weather presenter, Carol has also made a significant mark as an author. Her novels have received considerable acclaim, reflecting her passion for writing. Looking forward, she expresses a strong intention to devote more time to her writing career, further solidifying her dual professional identity.

A Journey Together

Their love story, blossoming since Carol first revealed their relationship in 2021, has been punctuated with romantic moments, including Steve’s surprise riverside picnic proposal. Following her 25-year long marriage to businessman Jimmy Kirkwood, and their subsequent divorce in 2008, Carol found love again in Steve. Their union has marked a new chapter of happiness and companionship in her life.

Carol’s journey, balancing her public and private life, epitomizes resilience, warmth, and a genuine connection with her partner. Their wedding, symbolizing a fresh beginning, was celebrated with joy and appreciation. Amid her professional achievements, Carol’s love story with Steve has struck a chord, underscoring the enduring nature of love and the joy of rediscovering happiness later in life.

Carol Kirkwood’s narrative, from professional success to personal fulfillment, serves as an inspiring tale of resilience, love, and the delight of new beginnings. Her story resonates deeply, transcending her public persona as a weather presenter and author, to reveal a woman embracing life’s multifaceted joys.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

