Arts & Entertainment

Carnatic Violinist Dr. Jyotsna Srikanth Receives MBE from King Charles III

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Carnatic Violinist Dr. Jyotsna Srikanth Receives MBE from King Charles III

On a chilly December afternoon at the historic Windsor Castle, His Majesty King Charles III bestowed the prestigious Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) upon Dr. Jyotsna Srikanth. The award recognized her global contributions to music. A landmark moment in the annals of Carnatic music, Dr. Jyotsna became the first Carnatic musician to receive this high civilian honor, joining the esteemed ranks of luminaries such as Adele, Ed Sheeran, and Marcus Rashford.

A Melodious Journey: From Bangalore to the British Empire

Born in Bangalore, Dr. Jyotsna is a violin virtuoso celebrated for her versatility and her signature ability to bridge cultures through innovative projects. Trained in western classical music, she has lent her melodic prowess to over 300 South Indian films. Her global presence extends to solo, collaborative, and fusion concerts around the world, with performances that have resonated in the hearts of diverse audiences.

Collaborations and Contributions

Dr. Jyotsna’s collaborations span a broad spectrum, including noteworthy performances with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and participation in international ensembles. Yet, her work extends far beyond performance. Dr. Jyotsna has been instrumental in promoting Carnatic music on a global stage, even at prestigious events like the Commonwealth heads meeting at Buckingham Palace.

Promoting Carnatic Music to Diverse Audiences

Alongside her performance career, Dr. Jyotsna co-founded organizations like Dhruv Arts & London International Arts Festival. These platforms curate and present Carnatic music to new audiences, furthering her mission to make this classical Indian music form more accessible globally. Upon receiving the MBE, Dr. Jyotsna dedicated the award to her gurus and family who supported her musical journey, and pledged to continue her contributions to the universal language of music.

Arts & Entertainment India United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

