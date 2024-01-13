Carlos Santana Transforms ‘Song for Cindy’ into a Healing Symphony with ‘Let The Guitar Play’

Carlos Santana, the iconic guitarist, has collaborated with producers Lino Nicolosi, Nicolosi Team, and Narada Michael Walden, and rapper Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC, to release a new version of his 2021 track ‘Song for Cindy’ – now titled ‘Let The Guitar Play.’ This release marks a unique blend of Santana’s signature guitar work, an innovative EDM-style drum beat, and McDaniels’ lyrical rap, aiming to offer an uplifting and healing experience to listeners.

Reimagining ‘Song for Cindy’

As a reimagined version of Santana’s 2021 track, ‘Let The Guitar Play’ seeks to offer a fresh take on the original. The song incorporates Santana’s iconic guitar playing, an enveloping drum beat, and the rhythmic rap of Darryl McDaniels, providing an eclectic mix of musical styles. The release includes not only the main track but also three remix versions – The Radio Version, The Soul Radio Version, and The 70’s Version – each with its unique spin on the original composition.

Santana’s Musical Mission

With a career spanning over five decades, Santana’s musical prowess has been recognized with numerous accolades, including ten GRAMMY Awards, three Latin GRAMMY Awards, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Beyond his musical talents, Santana’s ongoing mission extends to impacting the world positively through his music. His latest release is no exception. The music serves as an invocation of healing, aiming to inspire positivity and peace.

Adding to a Prolific Career

The release of ‘Let The Guitar Play’ is a testament to Santana’s commitment to pushing musical boundaries and his continual efforts to use his artistry for positive change. This single complements his recent works, including his album ‘Blessings and Miracles’ and his residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas.

Rolling Stone has heralded Santana as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Through his latest release, Santana continues to demonstrate his enduring talent, versatility, and dedication to his craft, further solidifying his place in the pantheon of music legends.