Carla Gugino Discusses Her Role in 'The Fall of the House of Usher'

Acclaimed actress Carla Gugino recently sat down with AwardsWatch to discuss her role in Netflix's 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' The series, directed by Mike Flanagan, is a tribute to Edgar Allan Poe's literature, tracing the Usher family's spiraling descent after a pact with Gugino's character, Verna, allows them to gather their wealth. The character of Verna, symbolizing death and an anagram for 'raven,' is a nod to Poe's timeless works.

Behind the Scenes of a Memorable Death Scene

In the interview, Gugino delved into a striking death scene from the series. The scene in question is from the episode titled 'The Pit and the Pendulum,' where Frederick Usher, portrayed by Henry Thomas, meets a brutal end. Following a poisoning by Verna, Frederick is bisected by a pendulum blade before being crushed under the weight of a collapsing warehouse.

Gugino recounted the hurdles of bringing such a gruesome scene to life, given its reliance on post-production effects and the actors' ability to react convincingly to unseen terrors. The scene's execution required a nuanced understanding of the character's motivations and the intricate dynamics unfolding within the storyline.

Embodying Verna: Challenges and Acclaim

Initially, Gugino expressed reservations about playing Verna due to the character's central role in the Usher family's fate. However, her performance garnered widespread critical acclaim, culminating in her nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Her portrayal of Verna is a testament to her acting prowess, creating a character that remains etched in the viewers' minds long after the series concludes. 'The Fall of the House of Usher' is available for viewing on Netflix, and Gugino's performance is a compelling reason to watch it.