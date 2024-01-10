en English
Arts & Entertainment

Carla Dirlikov Canales: An Opera Singer’s Cross-Cultural Melody in China

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
Carla Dirlikov Canales: An Opera Singer’s Cross-Cultural Melody in China

U.S. opera singer Carla Dirlikov Canales journeyed to China in May 2023, marking an expedition that was not just professionally fruitful but deeply personal as well. This trip, which saw Canales in the role of a U.S. arts envoy, facilitated a heartening cross-cultural exchange in the realm of classical music, demonstrating the power of art in transcending national and cultural boundaries.

A Meeting of Musical Minds

In the course of her visit, Canales had the privilege of collaborating with esteemed Chinese musicians. This cultural interplay, marked by mutual respect and shared artistic passion, not only enriched Canales’ musical understanding but also highlighted the potential for such exchanges to foster a deeper understanding between the two nations.

An Unexpected Friendship

However, Canales’ sojourn in China was not solely marked by professional engagements. An unexpected bond blossomed between her and a young Chinese boy, transcending boundaries of age and culture. This friendship, born out of their shared love for music, served as a striking testament to the power of personal connections in bridging gaps and fostering understanding.

Enduring Bonds and Lasting Impact

The bond that developed between Canales and the young boy was not a fleeting one. Canales expressed a deep-seated desire for this friendship to endure for many years, underlining the profound impact her visit had on her personally. This experience, imbued with the universal language of music and the warmth of an unexpected friendship, holds a mirror to the potential for individual relationships in promoting camaraderie and empathy across national and cultural divides.

Arts & Entertainment China United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

