Carla Abellana Renews Contract with GMA Network, Set to Star in 'Widow's War'

In an emotive ceremony marked by mutual gratitude and trust, Filipina actress Carla Abellana renewed her contract with GMA Network, the platform that has been home to her talent since 2009. The event took place on January 29, and the actress, known for her roles in 'My Husband's Lover' and 'My Destiny,' found it hard to contain her tears during the proceedings.

A Momentous Occasion

The contract renewal event was graced by executives from GMA and Triple A Management, her talent agency. Abellana, dressed in a pastel pink cocktail dress, expressed her deep emotions about the contract renewal, viewing it as a significant milestone in her career. The event saw the presence of prominent figures such as GMA senior vice president Annette Gozon-Valdes, president and CEO Gilberto Duavit Jr., and Triple A Management's CEO Michael Tuviera, COO and CFO Jojo Oconer, and operations head Jacqui Cara.

Expressions of Gratitude and Trust

Abellana's contract renewal with GMA Network was marked by mutual expressions of gratitude. GMA Network executives, including Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, expressed their excitement for her continued partnership and her contributions to the network. Abellana, on her part, could not hold back her tears as she expressed her deep gratitude for the trust and opportunities GMA Network has given her.

Future Endeavors

With her contract renewal, Abellana is slated to appear in an upcoming series titled 'Widow's War,' alongside Bea Alonzo and Gabbi Garcia. This series is a spinoff of the GMA murder mystery series 'Royal Blood' and 'Widow's Web.' While further details about the show are still forthcoming, fans can look forward to seeing Abellana in a new light. Photos from the contract renewal event were shared on Instagram by GMA and All Access to Artists Inc., giving fans a glimpse into this significant event in Abellana's career.