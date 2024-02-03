Carl Weathers Remembered: Dolph Lundgren and Gina Carano Pay Tribute to the Late Actor

In a heartfelt tribute to the sudden demise of Carl Weathers, Dolph Lundgren and Gina Carano, both former co-stars, took to social media to express their sorrow and reminisce about the actor's profound impact on their lives and the broader film industry.

Dolph Lundgren Remembers Carl Weathers

Dolph Lundgren, known for his role as the formidable Ivan Drago in 'Rocky IV', shared his grief over the passing of his co-star on Instagram. Lundgren characterized Weathers as a great actor, a terrific athlete, and a good friend. He fondly remembered his co-star's charm and the smile he brought to people's faces. The bond between Lundgren and Weathers, cemented during their time on the set of the ‘Rocky’ series, was evident in his poignant tribute.

Gina Carano's Tribute to a Mentor

Similarly, Gina Carano, who worked with Carl Weathers on the popular series 'The Mandalorian', shared her tribute on a micro-blogging platform. Carano remembered Weathers as a mentor and a source of wisdom on set. She fondly recalled his laugh, his presence, and the guidance he offered, both as an actor and as a director. Carano's tribute highlighted Weathers' significant contributions to the film industry and his role as a groundbreaker.

Remembering Carl Weathers: An Industry Icon

Carl Weathers, at the age of 76, leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable performances and significant contributions to the film industry. Known for his roles in the ‘Rocky’ series and 'The Mandalorian', Weathers carved out a unique niche for himself in the industry. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, stirring up a wealth of tributes from those who knew him and worked with him. Both Lundgren and Carano's tributes serve as testaments to Weather's influence and the fond memories he created on and off the set.