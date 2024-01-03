Cardi B and Offset Cause Stir with Separate NYE Performances and Unexpected Rendezvous

On New Year’s Eve, both rappers Cardi B and Offset, who announced their separation just a month ago, performed at separate events in Miami. Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, Cardi B reportedly earned a whopping $1 million for her performance at the Fontainebleau pool, significantly outearning Offset, who made a ‘fraction’ of that amount at LIV nightclub.

High-Profile Performances

Cardi B and Offset, the power couple with a tumultuous relationship history, made headlines with their high-profile performances. Cardi B’s performance was a captivating spectacle at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, while Offset shook the stage at LIV nightclub. Despite performing on different stages, their daughter Kulture was present, watching her mom with fervor. The ticket prices for their performances differed significantly, with peak prices for Offset’s event reaching $15,000, while tickets for Cardi B’s performance soared to a staggering $25,000.

Speculations of Reconciliation

Amidst their separate performances, the ex-couple were seen together at a Miami strip club, stirring up speculation about a possible reconciliation. Despite their recent split, the two appeared to be in high spirits, enjoying the New Year’s Eve countdown together. This unexpected rendezvous prompted Cardi B to address her followers on Instagram, where she confirmed that she was with Offset at the club and that they were intimate on New Year’s Eve. However, she emphasized that the one-night reunion does not indicate they are getting back together, but was an expression of their ongoing friendship and mutual respect.

Cardi B’s Stand on Relationship

Cardi B has been vocal about her independence and growth, often expressing her stance on outgrowing relationships on her social media platforms. Despite the rumors of reconciliation, Cardi B made it clear that she was not back with Offset, but they were simply having fun. Their current relationship status can be best described as complicated, with Cardi confirming that they hooked up on New Year’s Eve in Miami, but also emphasizing the need to work on their relationship. Offset, on the other hand, has previously expressed his desire to get back with Cardi B and has denied any allegations of cheating.