Cardfight!! Vanguard Anime: New Season and Global Streaming

The Cardfight!! Vanguard anime series has carved out a devoted fan base with its engaging storyline and captivating characters. The initial season, Vanguard overDress, made its debut on April 2nd, 2021, and quickly garnered widespread attention. The series is structured around a twenty-five-episode run divided into two cours, a format that keeps fans eagerly anticipating each new installment.

Sequel Series and Further Seasons

In the wake of the initial season's success, a sequel series titled Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress premiered on July 4th, 2022. The sequel series continued to captivate audiences with a second part that was unveiled on January 13th, 2023. Fans have more to look forward to, as the third season is set to debut on July 8th, 2023.

English Dubbed Version and Distribution

Expanding its reach, the English dubbed version of the popular anime series has recently begun distribution on YouTube. This move allows a broader global audience to enjoy the series in their native language, further solidifying the series' worldwide popularity.

Availability on Streaming Platforms

The popular streaming platform Crunchyroll has also joined the Vanguard bandwagon. As of 9:00 pm ET, Crunchyroll has made the thirteen-episode season available to its subscribers. The simulcast is accessible to subscribers in an impressive range of regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Another streaming service, HIDIVE, has also participated in the simulcast, though their regional availability details remain unspecified.

Creative Team and Plot

The creative minds behind the series include Ryutaro Suzuki as director, Satoshi Nakamura handling scripts, and Tomokatsu Nagasaku taking charge of character designs. The plot orbits around 15-year-old Yu-yu, a sensitive youngster who becomes a member of 'Team Blackout'. The narrative spirals into the world of Vanguard, where Yu-yu embarks on a journey of friendship and self-discovery through the card game.