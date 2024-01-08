en English
Arts & Entertainment

Cara Santana and Shannon Leto Light Up Art of Elysium HEAVEN Gala

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
Actress Cara Santana and her boyfriend, musician Shannon Leto, recently graced the Art of Elysium HEAVEN Gala, illuminating the event with their collective charm. The 39-year-old actress, known for her philanthropic endeavors, was bestowed with the 2021 Spirit of Elysium Award at the Gala. The accolade recognized Santana’s relentless contribution to The Art of Elysium’s mission in a year marred by a worldwide pandemic.

Love and Philanthropy: An Unwavering Bond

For over three years, Santana and Shannon Leto, the 53-year-old drummer for Thirty Seconds to Mars and brother to actor Jared Leto, have been a symbol of endurance and affection. In an exclusive conversation with Us Weekly, Santana emphasized the importance of maintaining an open mind in relationships. The declaration subtly suggested the couple’s solid front and positive outlook on their love journey.

A New Chapter After a Controversial Split

The couple’s appearance at the Gala comes after Santana’s much-publicized breakup from Jesse Metcalfe in 2020. Metcalfe and Santana had been together for over a decade and had even announced their engagement in 2016. However, rumors and leaked photographs indicating Metcalfe’s closeness to other women led to their relationship’s eventual demise. Despite the controversy, there were no confirmed instances of infidelity on Metcalfe’s part.

Shining Through the Shadows

Despite past upheavals, Santana radiated positivity at the Gala. Dressed in an elegant black silk gown adorned with a calla lily print, she personified grace and resilience. Complementing her, Leto exhibited his unique style, further enhancing the couple’s allure. The Gala, known for its use of art to promote social change and aid those in need, was another testament to Santana’s commitment to philanthropy and her resilience in the face of personal challenges.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

