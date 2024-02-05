Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadaway to Star in West End's Cabaret

Supermodel-turned-actress Cara Delevingne is set to make her theatrical debut as Sally Bowles in the West End's award-winning production of Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club. Joining her in the celebrated cast will be Olivier award-winning actor Luke Treadaway, taking on the role of the Emcee. Both stars will be part of the show for a 12-week run starting from March 11.

A Star-Studded Revival

The revival of Cabaret, which debuted at The Playhouse Theatre in 2021, has seen a host of notable actors portraying the roles of Emcee and Sally Bowles. The roles were initiated by none other than Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley in the acclaimed revival. Delevingne and Treadaway will be taking over from Rebecca Lucy Taylor and Jake Shears, who have been part of the show since September 2023.

Essence and Impact of Cabaret

Set against the backdrop of 1929/1930 Berlin, Cabaret paints a vivid picture of the city's nightlife at the Kit Kat Club during the rise of the Nazis. The production has been lauded for its powerful performance and poignant narrative, earning it seven Olivier Awards in 2022.

New Faces in an Acclaimed Cast

Also joining the star-studded cast is Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, who will be taking on the role of Clifford Bradshaw. Delevingne's run in the show is expected to be especially electrifying, given her background in film and television. Treadaway, known for his gripping performance in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, is expected to bring a unique charm to the role of the Emcee. The show, which has captivated audiences since its debut, is expected to run until February 2025.