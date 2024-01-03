en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Captain Miller’: Gearing up for a Grand Pre-Release Event

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
‘Captain Miller’: Gearing up for a Grand Pre-Release Event

The much-anticipated film, ‘Captain Miller’, starring acclaimed actor Dhanush, is set to hit the big screens during the Pongal festival. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, this period war action drama has already created waves in the industry with its grand production scale.

High Expectations and Pre-Release Excitement

The film’s promotional activities are in full swing, with the production house, Sathya Jyothi Films, gearing up for a grand pre-release event in Chennai. Slated for January 3rd at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, the event intends to unveil the film’s songs and trailer. Music composer GV Prakash Kumar will grace the audience with a live performance, and Dhanush is expected to address the crowd. The film’s impressive ensemble cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Edward Sonnenblick.

A Look into the Production

‘Captain Miller’ was shot in Chennai, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi. The movie’s soul-stirring music has been composed by GV Prakash, while Siddhartha Nuni took charge of the cinematography. Nagooran Ramachandran was at the helm of editing.

Unveiling the Story of ‘Captain Miller’

Inspired by the LTTE revolutionary Captain Miller, the film is set to have a grand release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages, enhancing its reach. The pre-release event will allow fans to see their favorite stars up close, witness exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and ramp up the excitement for the theatrical release. ‘Captain Miller’ promises to narrate an intriguing tale, underpinned by an impressive musical score, aiming to captivate audiences across the globe.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

