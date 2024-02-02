'Captain Miller': Dhanush's Historical Drama Ready for OTT Release

The historical drama film 'Captain Miller', helmed by director Arun Matheswaran and featuring Tamil cinema's beloved star Dhanush, is set to make its digital debut on Prime Video from February 9. The film, which had a fruitful run at the box office, will be available on the OTT platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, excluding Hindi.

Plot & Performance

Set in the 1930s pre-independence India, 'Captain Miller' traces the life of Analeesan, also known as Eesa, portrayed by Dhanush. The narrative follows Eesa's transformation into the revolutionary figure Captain Miller after leaving the British Indian army, infused with themes of freedom and revolution. Despite stiff competition from other big releases like 'Ayalaan,' 'Guntur Kaaram,' and 'Venkatesh Saindhav,' 'Captain Miller' managed to carve out a unique place for itself, largely due to the compelling performance of Dhanush and the film's gripping narrative.

OTT Release & Reception

The film's digital release on Prime Video has been met with enthusiasm from both the director and the audience. However, the Hindi version of the film will not be available on Prime Video and is expected to be picked up by another prominent OTT platform. The film, produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, is the first installment of a planned trilogy. It also stars notable actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, and Aditi Balan.

Looking Ahead

Alongside the announcement of 'Captain Miller's' OTT release, Dhanush fans also have another reason to rejoice. The actor is set to appear in the upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein,' directed by Aanand L Rai, marking another collaboration between the duo after the successful films 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re.' With a series of promising projects, Dhanush continues to make significant strides in the Indian film industry.