Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Finalists for Prestigious Composers’ Award

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) has unveiled the finalists for the coveted Alexander SA Composers’ Award competition. The prestigious award, aimed at fostering local talent, is a testament to South Africa’s thriving music scene and the CPO’s commitment to providing a platform for its composers to gain recognition. The announcement came following a rigorous selection process involving a total of 32 submissions, which were meticulously judged by a panel.

Finalists Ready to Showcase their Talent

The competitive concert, scheduled for March 9th, will see the finalists Lize Briel, Owen Dalton, Micaela Loubser, Chesney Palmer, and Kerwin Petrus performing their submissions. These talented composers, standing out amongst a large pool of entries, will have the opportunity to showcase their work at the esteemed Hugo Lambrechts Music Centre in Cape Town, with the concert commencing at 19:00.

Tickets Available for Purchase

Musical enthusiasts keen to witness this grand display of local talent can purchase their tickets through Webtickets. As the event promises to be an enlightening experience, the tickets are expected to sell out quickly. The concert will not only celebrate the talents of the finalists but also reflect the rich and diverse musical heritage of the country.

Commitment to Fostering Local Talent

This competition underscores the CPO’s dedication to nurturing local talent, highlighting the importance of recognizing and supporting the creative efforts of South African composers. The Alexander SA Composers’ Award competition is more than just a contest; it is a platform for artists to share their passion and contribute to the country’s musical narrative.