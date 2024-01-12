en English
Arts & Entertainment

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Finalists for Prestigious Composers’ Award

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Finalists for Prestigious Composers' Award

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) has unveiled the finalists for the coveted Alexander SA Composers’ Award competition. The prestigious award, aimed at fostering local talent, is a testament to South Africa’s thriving music scene and the CPO’s commitment to providing a platform for its composers to gain recognition. The announcement came following a rigorous selection process involving a total of 32 submissions, which were meticulously judged by a panel.

Finalists Ready to Showcase their Talent

The competitive concert, scheduled for March 9th, will see the finalists Lize Briel, Owen Dalton, Micaela Loubser, Chesney Palmer, and Kerwin Petrus performing their submissions. These talented composers, standing out amongst a large pool of entries, will have the opportunity to showcase their work at the esteemed Hugo Lambrechts Music Centre in Cape Town, with the concert commencing at 19:00.

Tickets Available for Purchase

Musical enthusiasts keen to witness this grand display of local talent can purchase their tickets through Webtickets. As the event promises to be an enlightening experience, the tickets are expected to sell out quickly. The concert will not only celebrate the talents of the finalists but also reflect the rich and diverse musical heritage of the country.

Commitment to Fostering Local Talent

This competition underscores the CPO’s dedication to nurturing local talent, highlighting the importance of recognizing and supporting the creative efforts of South African composers. The Alexander SA Composers’ Award competition is more than just a contest; it is a platform for artists to share their passion and contribute to the country’s musical narrative.

Arts & Entertainment South Africa
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

