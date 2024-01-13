en English
Arts & Entertainment

Cape Town Jazzathon 2024 Begins with Pop Singers and Bands at V&A Waterfront

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:23 pm EST
Cape Town Jazzathon 2024 Begins with Pop Singers and Bands at V&A Waterfront

Music has a way of uniting people from diverse backgrounds, and the Cape Town Jazzathon, commencing its latest iteration on January 12, 2024, at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa, is a testament to this universal truth. Known for its celebration of jazz, this esteemed music festival, with a history spanning since 1997, attracted not just jazz lovers, but also fans of pop and other music genres, in a vibrant atmosphere of shared appreciation for the art.

Embracing Diversity in the Musical Landscape

In a departure from the festival’s jazz-centric past, this year saw an expanded musical scope, with pop singers and bands taking to the stage. The inclusion of these artists, alongside those from genres such as Afro Jazz, Cape Jazz, Hip Hop, RnB, Reggae, Gospel, and Neo-Soul, demonstrated the Jazzathon’s commitment to catering to an array of musical tastes.

A Platform for Talent and a Window to Music’s Future

The Jazzathon has long been an important fixture in South Africa’s musical and cultural calendar. But it is more than just a festival; it is a platform for up-and-coming live bands, newly-discovered talent, surprise artists, and Jazzathon Legends. For three days, the festival offers back-to-back entertainment that showcases the potential future stars of the music world.

More Than Music: A Commitment to Youth Development

Beyond its role as a music festival, the Jazzathon also aims to provide opportunities for skills development for youth, demonstrating a commitment to nurturing the next generation of musicians. Open to the public free of charge, the festival signifies an inclusive approach, encouraging people from all walks of life to participate and immerse themselves in the joy of music.

The enduring popularity of the Cape Town Jazzathon, as captured in photographs by Xabiso Mkhabela, attests to its significance in the South African music scene. With its diverse lineup and commitment to youth development, the festival continues to evolve, broadening its appeal and cementing its legacy as a cornerstone of South Africa’s cultural landscape.

Arts & Entertainment South Africa
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

