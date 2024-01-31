Cannes Chief Advocates for Theatrical Releases Amid Streaming Era

During a spirited discussion at the Goteborg Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival chief, Thierry Fremaux, and filmmaker Ruben Ostlund delved into the evolving dynamics of the film industry, particularly the role and importance of theatrical releases amid the rise of streaming platforms. Fremaux, known for his staunch advocacy of cinema, highlighted the contrasting strategies of Apple and Netflix, as illustrative examples of the changing scenery in film distribution.

Apple's Success in Theatrical Releases

Fremaux pointed out Apple's successful blend of traditional and modern distribution methods. He specifically referred to Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" and Ridley Scott's "Napoleon", both Apple films that achieved substantial box office success before transitioning to streaming platforms. The Cannes chief suggested that these examples underscore the enduring relevance and viability of theatrical releases, even in a digitally dominated era.

The Cannes 'Netflix Rule'

Fremaux revisited the 'Netflix rule' at Cannes, a regulation that mandates films in competition must have a theatrical release in France. This rule originated from a controversy in 2017 when Netflix films were included in the festival's lineup without a preceding French theatrical release, sparking outrage amongst French exhibitors. Netflix, in response, has since chosen to showcase its films at the Venice Film Festival instead.

Netflix and Cannes: A Love-Hate Relationship?

Despite this rule and the ensuing conflict, Fremaux expressed a desire to include Netflix films at Cannes. He praised the quality of Netflix movies and the talented filmmakers like David Fincher that the streaming giant collaborates with. The Cannes chief's comments hint at a complex relationship between traditional film festivals and streaming services, one marked by both competition and mutual admiration.

Ruben Ostlund: Teasing the Next Big Thing

Meanwhile, Ruben Ostlund, a two-time Palme d'Or winner, shared insights into his filmmaking process and his aspirations to create buzzworthy films for festival audiences. Ostlund tantalizingly teased his next project, ambitiously aiming to create the 'biggest walkout in the history of Cannes', a claim that has naturally sparked intrigue and anticipation in the film world.

The conversation between Fremaux and Ostlund not only highlighted the ongoing debate between festivals and streaming platforms but also underscored the evolving landscape of film distribution and exhibition in the 21st century.