Candice Accola and Zach Roerig: A New Love Story in the TVD Universe

Known for her enchanting role as Caroline Forbes on 'The Vampire Diaries' (TVD), actress Candice Accola embarked on a delightful quest to spot her partner, fellow actor Zach Roerig, at a red carpet event. Roerig, appreciated for his portrayal of Josh Rosza on 'The Originals', was the subject of Accola's Instagram Story, which showcased snippets of her search before triumphantly zeroing in on him outside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Subtle Confirmation of a New Romance

The pair's recent subtle confirmation of their romantic involvement sparked a wave of excitement among fans of the TVD universe. This excitement is notable given Accola's historically private stance on personal affairs, particularly following her divorce from Joe King in May 2022. The couple, who share two daughters, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

Accola's New Chapter in Nashville

Post-split, Accola relocated to Nashville—an unfolding chapter of her life that she has navigated with discretion. This personal change coincided with a professional milestone for her eldest daughter, Florence May, who made her TV debut on the 'Legacies' finale. This series connects to the TVD universe, evoking nostalgia for Accola.

A Shared Interest in Parenthood

Accola shared a heartfelt Instagram post, recalling her time filming TVD while pregnant and the joy of having her daughter on set. This sentiment resonates with Roerig's recent expressions of his familial aspirations. In a recent interview, Roerig voiced his desire for a family, signaling a shared interest in parenthood with Accola.