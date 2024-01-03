en English
Arts & Entertainment

Canadian Rapper Chosen One Prepares to Release ‘Love and War’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Canadian Rapper Chosen One Prepares to Release ‘Love and War’

Canadian rapper Chosen One is poised to disrupt the musical scene with the release of his highly-anticipated album, ‘Love and War’, scheduled for January 29th, 2024. To be distributed through Sony Music/Awal, this album represents a pivotal moment in his career, showcasing his diverse influences and an evolution in his style.

A Blend of Cultures and Musical Legends

Chosen One, a Broward County, Florida native who has also made Montreal, Quebec his home, weaves an intricate tapestry of sounds in his music. His upbringing and experiences in these two markedly different locales have contributed significantly to his unique style. The rapper’s music is a testament to his appreciation for a range of musical legends, including the likes of Michael Jackson, Lil Wayne, and Lauren Hill.

A Decade in Music and a Dedication to Storytelling

Having spent over a decade in the music industry, Chosen One’s commitment to his craft is evident in his lyrical content. He harnesses the power of music to tell fascinating stories, often drawing from his own experiences. A strong emphasis on family, and specifically, his ambition for a brighter future for his daughter, forms a recurring theme in his work.

‘Love and War’: A Potential Game-Changer in Canadian Rap

The forthcoming album, ‘Love and War’, promises a compelling mix of emotional storytelling and musical sophistication. It is expected to resonate deeply with audiences, further solidifying Chosen One’s position in the Canadian rap scene. The rapper’s dedication to his craft, combined with his unique blend of influences, is anticipated to make ‘Love and War’ a substantial contribution to the music industry. For additional information or media requests, contact [email protected].

Arts & Entertainment Canada Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

