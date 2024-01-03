en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Canadian Play ‘The Runner’ Sparks Controversy Over Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Portrayal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Canadian Play ‘The Runner’ Sparks Controversy Over Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Portrayal

A Canadian play has triggered a wave of controversy due to its portrayal of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. ‘The Runner,’ penned by playwright Christopher Morris, is at the center of this storm. The contention revolves around a scene in the play where a character, a member of an Orthodox Jewish volunteer group, chooses to save a Palestinian woman’s life over a fatally wounded Israeli soldier. This narrative, intended to highlight the extreme pressures individuals face in conflict situations, has sparked heated debates.

Protests and Petitions

The Belfry Theatre, which had included the play in its spring showcase, faced backlash, culminating in a petition for the play’s removal. Critics argue that ‘The Runner’ dehumanizes Israeli settlers and questions the value of Palestinian and Arab life. This petition has garnered 1,278 signatures. In response, a counter-petition emerged, defending the play’s exploration of humanity and conflicting narratives. This counter-petition has gathered 2,190 signatures, reflecting the deeply rooted tensions surrounding the portrayal of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in art and media.

Theatre’s Decision

The Belfry Theatre, based in Victoria, Canada, decided not to present ‘The Runner’ during the 2024 SPARK Festival. The decision was made amidst concerns about escalating tensions in the community, given the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. While the cancellation of the play has intensified the controversy, the theatre maintains that its decision was made in the interest of ensuring the well-being of all segments of the community.

Impact and Implications

The controversy surrounding ‘The Runner’ is more than just a debate about a play. It is symptomatic of the ongoing and deep-seated tensions that underpin the portrayal of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in art and media. The dual petitions, the public outcry, and the theatre’s ultimate decision to cancel the play all highlight the complexities and sensitivities of addressing such a volatile subject on stage. As the debate continues, the core question remains: How can art explore and represent such contentious issues without exacerbating the very conflicts they seek to portray?

0
Arts & Entertainment Canada Israel
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
58 seconds ago
Katt Williams Sparks Controversy with Accusations Against Fellow Comedians
In a surprise turn of events, renowned comedian Katt Williams has stirred up the comedy industry with a series of allegations against his fellow comedians. Williams, known for his unfiltered and often controversial style, has publicly criticized several of his peers, including Rickey Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Steve Harvey, among others. A Controversial Stance
Katt Williams Sparks Controversy with Accusations Against Fellow Comedians
Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' Creates Buzz, But Will He Perform at the Oscars?
4 mins ago
Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' Creates Buzz, But Will He Perform at the Oscars?
What Rocked America in 2023: Most Searched Rock and Metal Music Unveiled
4 mins ago
What Rocked America in 2023: Most Searched Rock and Metal Music Unveiled
Morgan's 2023: A Landmark Year in the Music Industry
1 min ago
Morgan's 2023: A Landmark Year in the Music Industry
Meiko Tailor Introduces Womenswear Label Adorn & Co, Earns Accolades for Modern Kebaya Design
3 mins ago
Meiko Tailor Introduces Womenswear Label Adorn & Co, Earns Accolades for Modern Kebaya Design
Dave Chappelle's 'The Dreamer' Stirs Controversy Amid Humor
4 mins ago
Dave Chappelle's 'The Dreamer' Stirs Controversy Amid Humor
Latest Headlines
World News
Innamorato Ushers in Wage and Benefits Enhancements for Allegheny County Employees
19 seconds
Innamorato Ushers in Wage and Benefits Enhancements for Allegheny County Employees
Night Skiing Lights Up Western Massachusetts: A New Winter Trend
42 seconds
Night Skiing Lights Up Western Massachusetts: A New Winter Trend
Shoulder Replacement Surgery: A Solution for Chronic Shoulder Pain?
1 min
Shoulder Replacement Surgery: A Solution for Chronic Shoulder Pain?
Golden Bachelor Runner-Up Leslie Fhima to Attend 'Golden Wedding' Despite Recent Surgery
1 min
Golden Bachelor Runner-Up Leslie Fhima to Attend 'Golden Wedding' Despite Recent Surgery
Baltimore Homicides Drop by 20% in 2023: Comprehensive Violence Reduction Strategy Shows Promising Results
2 mins
Baltimore Homicides Drop by 20% in 2023: Comprehensive Violence Reduction Strategy Shows Promising Results
Trump Leads GOP Primary Polls: Unveils Trade Policies for Potential Second Term
2 mins
Trump Leads GOP Primary Polls: Unveils Trade Policies for Potential Second Term
Tazewell County Health Department & Molina Health Care Provide Free Cervical Cancer Screenings
2 mins
Tazewell County Health Department & Molina Health Care Provide Free Cervical Cancer Screenings
YoGoody: Pioneering Health and Wellness in the New Year
3 mins
YoGoody: Pioneering Health and Wellness in the New Year
PGA Tour's Player and Rookie of the Year Awards Spark Debate
3 mins
PGA Tour's Player and Rookie of the Year Awards Spark Debate
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
7 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
9 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
28 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
36 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app