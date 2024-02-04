Canadian Artists Take Center Stage at the 66th Grammy Awards

The spotlight at the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony, set to captivate global music lovers, shines bright on a bevy of Canadian artists. Leading the pack are folk singer Allison Russell and rap maestro Drake, each graced with four nominations. Allison's soul-stirring album The Returner, and Drake's poignant collaboration Her Loss with 21 Savage, have resonated deeply with the jury.

Canada's Musical Powerhouses

While Russell and Drake are the forerunners, the list of Canadian contenders doesn't end there. Adding a distinctive flavor to the mix is audio wizard Serban Ghenea. The Romania-born, Canada-raised sound engineer has been instrumental in mixing albums for luminaries like Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. With an imposing tally of 19 Grammys to his credit, Ghenea is not a stranger to the Grammy podium. This year, his skill and finesse have earned him a staggering seven nominations.

Other flag-bearers of Canadian music in the Grammy race include the Toronto-based band Alvvays, nominated for best alternative music performance. Acclaimed electronic music producer Joel Zimmerman, better known by his stage name Deadmau5, has been recognized in the category of best dance or electronic album.

Iconic Performances Await

The grand evening is set to be adorned with an enchanting performance by Canadian music icon Joni Mitchell. Mitchell, an erstwhile Grammy awardee, is also in the fray for best folk album, a category that interestingly includes fellow Canadian Rufus Wainwright. The stage is all set for a memorable Canadian showdown at this prestigious music awards ceremony.

The Grammy Broadcast

The Grammy Awards will be hosted by celebrated comedian and television host Trevor Noah. The event will be broadcasted on Citytv and CBS. In a tradition that lets anticipation build, most of the awards will be presented during a pre-telecast ceremony streamed on Grammy.com, leaving the main ceremony to celebrate the biggest categories.