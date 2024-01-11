en English
Arts & Entertainment

Canada’s Drag Race Season 4: Diverse Top Four Set the Stage for Grand Finale

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:50 pm EST
Canada's Drag Race Season 4: Diverse Top Four Set the Stage for Grand Finale

The grand finale of Canada’s Drag Race Season 4 is upon us, with the top four finalists—Denim, Aurora, Matrix, Nearah Nuff, and Venus—battling for the coveted title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar and a mighty $100,000 prize. This season, the queens have shown remarkable camaraderie, affectionately referring to each other as ‘love bugs’ and enthusiastically embracing the diverse representation of drag styles among them.

Queens in Their Own Words

Each of these queens has brought a unique perspective and have shared their candid views on the art of drag. Venus, hailing from Vancouver, is determined to underscore that drag is not a one-size-fits-all art form. She is a strong advocate for authenticity, urging performers to stay true to themselves and their vision. Aurora, the youngest competitor at 23, from Toronto, discussed the evolution of drag and the crucial role diversity plays in the art form. Her performances reflect her belief that drag should celebrate all forms of expression.

Authenticity and Performance

Nearah, a 22-year-old from Calgary, has been a standout performer with her exceptional skills in lip sync battles. She has continuously emphasized the importance of authenticity, and her performances have consistently echoed this sentiment. Denim, an other finalist, has highlighted the unwavering support from her family. She shared a particularly touching moment when she walked the runway with her mother, who has been a pillar of support in her drag journey and transition.

The Future of Drag

As the finale looms, anticipation is high among the queens. They eagerly await to see how their unique styles and stories will influence the future of drag. The diversity in style, the emphasis on authenticity, and the celebration of individuality seen in this season of Canada’s Drag Race shall surely leave an indelible mark on the art form.

Arts & Entertainment Canada
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

