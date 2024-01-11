en English
Arts & Entertainment

Canada Reads 2024: A Literary Debate that Inspires and Guides

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
Setting the stage for a compelling literary face-off, Canada Reads, the esteemed national book debate program, gears up for its 23rd edition in 2024. The event, a tradition deeply embedded in the Canadian cultural fabric, seeks to identify one book that could serve as a beacon, guiding Canadians through uncertainties and crossroads. Scheduled for March 4-7, 2024, the event showcases a diverse array of books, epitomizing resilience and hope, and making them available in accessible formats for all.

The Chosen Contenders

On CBC Radio’s ‘Commotion’, five panelists unveiled their chosen books, indicating a diverse blend of genres awaiting exploration—from romance and horror to speculative fiction and short stories. The range of selected works promises to cater to a broad audience and stimulate thought-provoking discussions.

The Steward of the Stage

Ali Hassan, the multifaceted entertainer and author, gears up to host Canada Reads for the eighth consecutive year. Since its inception in 2002, the event has significantly influenced Canadian literature and book sales, with each edition generating renewed interest and enthusiasm among readers. The 2023 winner, Mattea Roach, entranced readers with Kate Beaton’s memoir ‘Ducks’, setting a high bar for this year’s contenders.

A Spotlight on ‘Bad Cree’

Among the 2024 contenders, ‘Bad Cree’, a novel by Jessica Johns, stands out. The narrative, infused with elements of horror, delves into the protagonist Mackenzie’s unnerving nightmares and her family’s legacy. Former Canadian national volleyball player and active promoter of inclusivity for Indigenous athletes, Dallas Soonias, will champion ‘Bad Cree’. The resonance of Soonias’s Cree and Anishinaabe heritage with the ‘nehiyaw’ story depicted in ‘Bad Cree’ enhances the depth of his advocacy for the novel. He lauds the novel for its humanizing portrayal of Indigenous characters, a characteristic often overlooked in mainstream literature.

Canada Reads continues its mission of fostering literary discussion and community engagement. The event offers resources for teachers, bookstores, and readers, enabling them to connect over the selected books. As the event unfolds, Canadians will once again immerse themselves in the world of literature, exploring new perspectives and narratives, and finding inspiration in the pages of the chosen books.

Arts & Entertainment Canada
