Arts & Entertainment

Canada Reads 2024: A Beacon of Resilience and Hope in Canadian Literature

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Canada Reads 2024: A Beacon of Resilience and Hope in Canadian Literature

Canada Reads, an annual book debate program by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), is once again set to captivate literature enthusiasts across the nation. With its 23rd edition looming on the horizon, scheduled for March 4-7, 2024, the program aims to find one book that encourages resilience and hope, propelling Canadians towards a promising future. The event will be broadcast on multiple CBC platforms, with Ali Hassan, a multifaceted personality known for his work as an actor, comedian, author, and the program’s host since 2017, at the helm.

A Rich Tapestry of Genres

The 2024 debates will see a medley of books spanning various genres, from romance and horror to illustrated books, short stories, and speculative futures. Such diversity promises to offer a myriad of perspectives, echoing the eclectic voices that make up the Canadian literary landscape. Michael Ondaatje’s ‘In the Skin of a Lion,’ which emerged as the first winner in 2002, defended by Steven Page, set the precedent for the program’s transformative impact on Canadian literature.

Books That Became Bestsellers

Past winners, including Kate Beaton’s ‘Ducks’ and Michael Christie’s ‘Greenwood,’ have seen their books catapult to the bestsellers list, reinforcing the significant role Canada Reads plays in shaping the country’s literary culture. The platform not only amplifies the voices of the authors but also spotlights the stories that resonate with the country’s ethos.

Meet the 2024 Contenders

One such story in contention for Canada Reads 2024 is ‘Bad Cree’ by Jessica Johns. This horror-infused narrative revolves around a young woman grappling with nightmares and her family legacy, making it a compelling read. Dallas Soonias, former Canadian national volleyball player and CBC Sports contributor, will champion ‘Bad Cree.’ His commitment to promoting Indigenous literature is evident in his efforts, including a short film titled ‘Frank Gets the Job Done.’

Another notable contender is Téa Mutonji with her debut short story collection ‘Shut Up You’re Pretty.’ As a writer in residence at Western, her work has left an indelible impact on readers, garnering her a spot on the coveted shortlist.

Quebec authors Catherine Leroux and Heather O’Neill will also see their books featured in the 2024 Canada Reads debate. The competition underscores the importance of promoting novels from francophone Quebec, contributing to the rich tapestry of Canadian literature.

Arts & Entertainment Books Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

