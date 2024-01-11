Canada Reads 2023: Catherine Leroux’s The Future in Spotlight, Heather O’Neill Joins Panel

Renowned author Catherine Leroux’s alternate history novel, The Future, has been chosen for the Canada Reads 2023 debate, scheduled to be broadcast across various CBC platforms from March 4-7. The Future paints an eerie picture of Detroit, where the French never ceded the city to the U.S., providing a backdrop for a narrative that delves into themes of poverty, pollution, and enduring racism.

A Glimpse into a Different Detroit

The novel’s setting is a unique take on Detroit’s history, offering an alternate reality where the city remained under French control. Leroux, a Montreal-based writer, translator, and journalist, uses this fictional premise to explore the substantial French community in southern Ontario and Michigan. The narrative serves as a medium to delve into Detroit’s historical and linguistic past.

Canada Reads 2023: A Platform for Literary Discussion

The annual event, Canada Reads, aims to find one book that can carry the nation forward, fostering a nationwide literary discussion. This year, Ali Hassan will host the debates, which will be a blend of new literary voices and seasoned authors. Having previously been shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize and won the Governor General’s Literary Award for translation, Leroux’s inclusion in the debate is a testament to her literary prowess.

Seasoned Writers Join the Debate

Joining the panel this year is Heather O’Neill, a Scotiabank Giller Prize nominee and winner of Canada Reads 2007 with her novel Lullabies for Little Criminals. Known for her riveting novels, short stories, and essays, O’Neill brings a wealth of literary experience to the debates. Her recent works, The Lonely Hearts Hotel and When We Lost Our Heads, continue to demonstrate her storytelling skills and command over the written word. O’Neill’s presence on the panel underscores the power of literature in shaping and influencing the world.

The Canada Reads 2023 debate will not only spotlight Leroux’s The Future but also bring attention to the importance of promoting a novel from francophone Quebec. As the event approaches, both the panelists and readers await the heated discussions and literary revelations it promises to bring.