en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Canada Post Honors Actor Donald Sutherland with Commemorative Stamp

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST
Canada Post Honors Actor Donald Sutherland with Commemorative Stamp

From the reels of nearly 200 feature films and television roles to a single piece of adhesive paper, the illustrious career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland now graces Canada Post’s latest commemorative stamp. Paying tribute to the actor’s remarkable journey that spans over half a century, the stamp stands as a testament to Sutherland’s enduring influence in the world of entertainment.

Sutherland’s Sentimental Connection to Stamps

Following a heartwarming interview with the CBC, where Sutherland expressed his sentimental connection to stamps and letter-writing, he extended an open invitation to the audience. He prompted them to send him a postcard using the newly minted stamp that bears his image. An invitation the fans accepted wholeheartedly, resulting in Sutherland receiving over 1,000 postcards.

Stamping Sutherland’s Cinematic Legacy

The stamp, resplendent with an image of Sutherland’s profile, also carries several of his movie titles in English and French. It’s a nod to his memorable performances in diverse roles, including President Snow in the ‘The Hunger Games’ series, a role that has further cemented his status as a household name. The movie-poster-inspired stamp serves as a visual narrative of Sutherland’s rich and varied career.

A Resurgence in Traditional Correspondence

Interestingly, the stamp’s launch has sparked conversations about the tradition of sending and receiving letters. While physical mail has largely been replaced by email and instant messaging in our digitized world, Canada Post suggests that the tradition remains meaningful. This sentiment is echoed in the anecdotal evidence of increased stamp sales post-interview and the wave of postcards received by Sutherland. A testament to the enduring charm of tangible correspondence.

0
Arts & Entertainment Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Lamorne Morris Open to 'New Girl' Spinoff: A Winston Bishop Revisit?
In an interview with Variety, Lamorne Morris, celebrated for his role as Winston Bishop in the television series ‘New Girl’, touched on the possibility of revisiting his character in a prospective spinoff. As he promoted the season 5 finale of ‘Fargo,’ where he plays Deputy Witt Farr, Morris expressed a warm openness to the idea
Lamorne Morris Open to 'New Girl' Spinoff: A Winston Bishop Revisit?
Olivia Rodrigo Eyes Film Role, Nash-Betts Shines in 'Origin'
7 mins ago
Olivia Rodrigo Eyes Film Role, Nash-Betts Shines in 'Origin'
Chuck Graham Introduces 'Paddling Into a Natural Balance' at Upcoming Book Signing
7 mins ago
Chuck Graham Introduces 'Paddling Into a Natural Balance' at Upcoming Book Signing
Justin Imam: A Life Dedicated to the Promotion of Jharkhand's Tribal Arts
2 mins ago
Justin Imam: A Life Dedicated to the Promotion of Jharkhand's Tribal Arts
A24 Enters the Merchandise Market, Excites Gen Z Consumers
4 mins ago
A24 Enters the Merchandise Market, Excites Gen Z Consumers
Federal Minister for Education Advocates for Greater Emphasis on Arts and Quality Education
6 mins ago
Federal Minister for Education Advocates for Greater Emphasis on Arts and Quality Education
Latest Headlines
World News
AAP-BJP Standoff Intensifies: Kejriwal Gets Fourth ED Summons
8 seconds
AAP-BJP Standoff Intensifies: Kejriwal Gets Fourth ED Summons
Vitality Stadium to Host another Major Boxing Event this Summer
10 seconds
Vitality Stadium to Host another Major Boxing Event this Summer
Indian Women's Hockey Team Suffers Setback in Olympic Qualifiers: A Tough Road Ahead
56 seconds
Indian Women's Hockey Team Suffers Setback in Olympic Qualifiers: A Tough Road Ahead
Deal Town Football Club Triumphs in FA Vase, Advances to Last-16
2 mins
Deal Town Football Club Triumphs in FA Vase, Advances to Last-16
Carlisle United's Struggle Continues: Oxford United Secures Victory
2 mins
Carlisle United's Struggle Continues: Oxford United Secures Victory
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
2 mins
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
2 mins
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
2 mins
From College Gridiron to NFL Turf: Alumni in the Spotlight
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
5 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app