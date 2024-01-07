Camshop and Initial D Launch Mazda RX-7 FD Inspired Wireless Mouse

Electronic gadget manufacturer, Camshop, has teamed up with the beloved Initial D franchise to create a one-of-a-kind wireless mouse. This unique gadget is not just a mouse; it’s a miniature replica of Keisuke Takahashi’s Mazda RX-7 FD, one of the iconic cars from the popular anime series.

When Anime Meets Technology

The collaboration between Camshop, Kodansha, and Mazda has resulted in a meticulously crafted product that marries technology with the world of anime. Measuring 4.5cm in width, 10.5cm in length, and 3.1cm in height, the mouse is a perfect scaled-down version of Takahashi’s Mazda RX-7 FD. The use of ABS resin in the manufacturing process ensures durability while keeping the model lightweight and convenient for use.

Mouse with a Vroom!

Apart from its eye-catching yellow car design, the mouse also boasts functioning lights that add an extra touch of authenticity, making it more than a regular computer accessory. The mouse supports both Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz wireless connections, making it compatible with a wide range of devices and operating systems.

How to Get One

The Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD Wireless Mouse is priced at 7,700 JPY, roughly 53 USD, and is available for pre-order on Camshop’s official website. The estimated shipping date for the product is set for February, allowing fans to start the new year with this unique blend of anime and technology. To sweeten the deal, each purchase comes with a complimentary mouse pad featuring one of three original illustrations by Initial D’s creator, Shuichi Shigeno.

With this product, Camshop has proven that it’s more than capable of producing innovative gadgets that don’t just serve a purpose but also cater to the interests and passions of their customers. This collaboration with Initial D is a testament to the potential of such partnerships in creating products that resonate with consumers on a deeper level, bridging the gap between technology and pop culture.