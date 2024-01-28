Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube Back Trump 2024 Amid Economic Performance Talk

Former President Donald Trump, known for his ability to embrace controversy and engage the political press, is currently on the campaign trail with the aspiration of becoming the 47th President of the United States. His campaign has been marked by significant primary and caucus victories in states like Iowa and New Hampshire, along with a flurry of activities in Michigan. The most unexpected turn of events, however, is the recent shift in public sentiment among some high-profile entertainers, most notably Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

Snoop Dogg, who had a history of public criticism and issues with Trump, recently expressed 'nothing but love and respect' for the former President. Snoop's newfound respect and admiration for Trump seemingly stem from the former President's decision to pardon Michael 'Harry-O' Harris, a co-founder of Death Row Records, which was Snoop Dogg's first label. This change in stance comes as a surprise, given the controversial music video and song Snoop Dogg had previously directed towards Trump.

Ice Cube and the 'Contract with Black America'

Another notable instance of shift in sentiment came from Ice Cube. In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, Ice Cube highlighted that the Trump team was open to discussing his 'Contract with Black America' initiative, a move that was not mirrored by the Biden team. This willingness to engage on issues of importance to the Black community signified a different approach from the Trump campaign that may have influenced some entertainers.

The speculated openness among entertainers towards Trump might be influenced by their assessment of the country's economic performance under the Biden Administration compared to Trump's term. These entertainers, many of whom remember their roots in middle-class communities, may perceive better economic conditions under Trump's administration.