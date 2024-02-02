Camilo and Evaluna Montaner Expect Second Child, Love and Harmony

Renowned Latin music couple, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner, are expecting their second child, further cementing their enduring love and successful partnership in both music and life. Married for four years, the couple is already parents to a daughter named Indigo, born in April 2022, who made headlines as a non-binary baby due to her gender-neutral name. Yet again, they are in the spotlight, with this pregnancy announcement dispelling previous rumors of tension. Evaluna is in her third trimester and is due this summer, potentially in August.

A Harmonious Union in Music and Life

Their love story, which began in 2014, led to their marriage on February 8, 2020. Both Camilo and Evaluna are celebrated figures in the Latin music industry. Camilo, 29, gained international recognition after winning the Venezuelan X Factor in 2007. Evaluna, 26, hails from a musical family and frequently collaborates with her husband for duets. Their next collaboration, a song titled 'Plis', is scheduled for release on February 7.

Professional Endeavors Amidst Personal Joy

Professionally, Camilo is prepared for a tour commencing in Spain on June 15, with additional performances in Europe and various cities in Spain. This professional commitment parallels their personal joy as they gear up to welcome their second child. The couple residing in Miami has always expressed their desire for a big family, and this news marks a new chapter in their personal and professional journey.

Public Reaction and Future Plans

The couple's announcement has been met with messages of congratulations and well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike. As they step into this new stage of their lives, they continue to keep the sex of their baby a secret, much like they did with their daughter, Indigo. As their family grows, so does their love and dedication to their music, promising more exciting news in the future.