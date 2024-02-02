Cameron Diaz Breaks Hiatus with 'Back in Action'

Acclaimed Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz is stepping out of retirement for a thrilling comeback in the Netflix film 'Back in Action'. This marks the end of her career hiatus which she announced in 2018, and reunites her with fellow actor Jamie Foxx for the first time since their collaboration in the 2014 film 'Annie'.

A Return to the Thrills and Laughs

'Back in Action' weaves the tale of Emily and Matt, two former spies who bid goodbye to the espionage world to start a family. However, an unexpected turn of events forces them back into the thrilling realm of secret missions when their cover is blown. Filming for 'Back in Action' kicked off in December 2022, but was momentarily stalled due to Foxx's medical complication in April 2023. Production resumed in January 2024, setting the stage for an anticipated release later this year.

From Quiet Family Life Back to the Spotlight

In a candid interview on The Rachael Ray Show in September 2022, Diaz opened up about her retreat from acting and her decision to return. Her priority, she expressed, remained her family and nurturing a home with her husband, Benji Madden. However, she now deems her return to acting a delightful addition to her family life. Diaz sang praises of Madden's unwavering support, especially his willingness to accompany her and their daughter to the UK for the film's production.

Looking Forward: A One-Time Comeback?

Despite the excitement brewing around her return to the big screen, Diaz has hinted at plans to retire again post this film. Whether this will come to pass remains to be seen. For now, fans eagerly await the release of 'Back in Action', a film that not only marks Diaz's return but also showcases an ensemble cast including Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson. The release date for 'Back in Action', however, remains under wraps.