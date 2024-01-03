en English
Arts & Entertainment

Camerata Pacifica’s Finale Performance: A Harmonious Blend of Classic and Avant-garde

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
On January 19, the city of Santa Barbara will resonate with the harmonious notes of Camerata Pacifica’s finale performance. This acclaimed chamber ensemble, celebrated for its rich tapestry of sound and dynamic range, will conclude its four-venue series on its home turf. The ensemble’s line-up includes celebrated musicians such as violinist YuEun Gemma Kim, cellist Ani Aznavoorian, clarinetist Jose Franch Ballester, pianist Gilles Vonsattel, and percussionist Ji Hye Jung.

The Repertoire

The repertoire of their performances is a compelling blend of classical and avant-garde pieces. A highlight of the program is Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio in D Minor, Op. 49, a piece that showcases the combined virtuosity of Kim, Vonsattel, and Aznavoorian. Jose Franch-Ballester, with his masterful command of the clarinet, will breathe life into Brahms’ Clarinet Sonata in E Flat Major, Op. 120.

Notably, the program also includes an avant-garde piece by French-Slovenian composer Vinko Globokar. Titled ‘Corporel,’ this unique composition will be performed by Ji Hye Jung, who will utilize her body and voice as additional instruments, pushing the boundaries of conventional performance.

The Tour

Prior to their Santa Barbara performance, the ensemble is set to captivate audiences at three other venues. The tour kicks off at the Janet and Ray Scherr Forum in Thousand Oaks on January 14. This is followed by a performance at The Huntington in San Marino on January 16, and another at Zipper Hall in Downtown Los Angeles on January 18.

Artistic Director’s Comments

Adrian Spence, the Artistic Director of Camerata Pacifica, has praised the ensemble’s musicians for their artistic range and captivating performances. Their combined talents and dedication to their craft are what make Camerata Pacifica a must-see ensemble for any lover of chamber music.

As the ensemble prepares to take its final bow in Santa Barbara, one thing is clear: Camerata Pacifica’s performances are a testament to the power of music, to its ability to transcend boundaries, and to its capacity to evoke deep emotions within us all.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

