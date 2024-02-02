Calypsonian 'Cro Cro' Ready to Pay Damages, Plans Musical Shift

On a vibrant night filled with rhythm, melody, and spirited conversation, Weston 'Cro Cro' Rawlins, a renowned calypsonian, showcased his undeterred spirit despite a recent legal setback. The High Court has ordered him to pay a whopping $250,000 in damages to Inshan Ishmael, a local businessman, for defamation. The alleged defamation occurred in his 2023 song 'Another Sat is Outside Again', a lyrical commentary that did not sit well with Ishmael.

The Verdict: An Unexpected Turn

The High Court's ruling, presided over by Judge Frank Seepersad, came as a significant blow to the veteran calypsonian, known for his potent lyrics and charismatic performances. Yet, Rawlins demonstrated his characteristic resilience and humor, handling the situation with grace and wit during a performance at the Point Fortin's Come Back Home Carnival launch.

A Shift in Melody

Addressing the crowd with his usual flair, Rawlins hinted at a shift in his musical focus towards less contentious 'jump and wave' songs. His freestyle lyrics, brimming with humor and clever wordplay, were met with enthusiastic applause, proving once again his ability to connect with the audience on a profound level.

Legal Constraints and Future Plans

While Rawlins refrained from commenting directly on the court's ruling, citing his attorney's advice against it, he confirmed his intention to honor the court's decision. He repeatedly emphasized his desire to avoid jail, intending to pay the damages in full. The four-time Calypso Monarch winner also expressed his apprehension about attending the upcoming Calypso Fiesta, voicing concerns about potential repercussions and further legal issues.