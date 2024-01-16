Calypso Veterans Joey and Jamaal Lloyd Announce Retirement Amidst Industry Challenges

In the heart of the vibrant calypso scene, two prominent figures, Joey Lloyd, known as Explosion, and his son Jamaal Lloyd, also known as Black Diamond, have announced their retirement from the national Calypso Competition. The elder Lloyd, a significant figure in calypso for over five decades, and his son, who gained fame with his controversial song 'Pit Toilet' at the tender age of 18, have decided to bid adieu to the competitive side of this Trinidadian art form.

A Career Marked by Controversies

Jamaal Lloyd recently shared a candid statement on Facebook, reflecting on the alleged victimization and challenges he faced throughout his career. He believes that there has been an orchestrated agenda against him, causing him significant setbacks such as missing out on job opportunities and being excluded from the World Creole Music Festival's Rising Star segment.

Retirement: A Personal and Spiritual Decision

After years of battling these adversities, Jamaal has finally decided that this year will be his last in the competition. He cites the need to focus on his spiritual journey and medical concerns as primary reasons for his retirement. Despite the bitter experiences, he expressed his gratitude for the support he received over the years and acknowledged the emerging talent in the calypso scene.

Joey Lloyd: In Solidarity with His Son

Joey Lloyd, standing by his son's decision, has also chosen to take a bow from the calypso arena. His decision to retire is not only an act of solidarity but is also influenced by his own experiences of unfair criticism and personal reasons. Joey's retirement marks the end of an era in the calypso industry, leaving behind a legacy that has shaped the genre for generations.