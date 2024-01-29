Calypso Event at Skinner Park: Star-studded Semi-finalists Announced

In a significant development for the calypso community, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) has unveiled the line-up of 41 semi-finalists for a forthcoming Calypso event at Skinner Park. The roster, however, will miss the legendary presence of veterans The Mighty Chalkdust and Cro Cro, who will not partake in the fiesta this year.

Media and Music Unite

The semi-finalist list is not devoid of surprises. Guardian Media sports reporter Caston Cupid has made it to the semi-finals for the third consecutive year, demonstrating the harmonious blend of media and music. Cupid's qualification stands as a testament to his multifaceted talents and dedication to the art of calypso.

Machel Montano Steps into Calypso

In a twist of events, Machel Montano, a towering figure in the soca industry, has decided to take a hiatus from his genre this year, choosing instead to compete in the calypso event. The soca maestro recently delivered a mesmerizing performance of "Soul of Calypso" at the Divas Calypso Cabaret at the Little Carib Theatre in Woodbrook, securing his place in the semi-final round.

Diverse Semi-finalist Line-up

Other semi-finalists include NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters, Aaron Duncan, Terri Lyons, and Karene Asche. This diverse group of performers exemplifies the vibrant and multifaceted nature of the calypso community, promising an exciting and highly competitive semi-final round for the event.