Arts & Entertainment

Calvin Klein Ad’s Iconic Red Corduroy Couch Listed for Free: A Social Media Sensation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
Calvin Klein Ad’s Iconic Red Corduroy Couch Listed for Free: A Social Media Sensation

The world of fashion met the digital marketplace, as the red corduroy couch featured in the latest Calvin Klein ad has been listed for free on Facebook Marketplace by its owner, Kate Krupta. The couch gained significant attention due to actor Jeremy Allen White’s appearance in the underwear campaign, where he was seen reclining on the couch atop a New York rooftop. The image has since been ingrained in pop culture, becoming a rallying point for memes, discussions, and likes on social media.

A Social Media Sensation

The ad’s impact was so profound that it not only shaped people’s interest in fashion but also influenced their curiosity towards culinary school. It was also parodied by Away Luggage, further testament to its popularity. The couch, described as a ‘vintage’ piece, is in ‘used-fair’ condition, offering a slice of fashion history for fans, vintage enthusiasts, and those in search of a unique statement piece.

The Couch’s Journey

Interestingly, Krupta has not detailed how she came into possession of the couch or the criteria she will use to select the recipient among potential bidders. The only stipulation is that the new owner must pick up the couch in New York, adding a layer of intrigue to the couch’s journey from a fashion ad to a free listing on a digital marketplace.

Fame and Furniture

White, known for his role in ‘The Bear,’ has inadvertently added another dimension to his fame. The actor’s association with the couch has fueled its desirability, proving that in the realm of celebrity influence, even furniture can become a coveted item. As fans and potential owners await the fate of the couch, we are reminded of the unique intersections between fashion, celebrity culture, and digital marketplaces.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

